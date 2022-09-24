Karl L. Patton, 56, passed away on September 16, in New Hampshire where he resided.
Karl was the son of Roselee (Gresh) Patton and the late Ralph Patton of Watsontown. He worked his entire career as a chef in the New England area.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and son Benjamin of New Hampshire; brothers, Mark and Brad, both of New York, and Lane Patton Taylor of Watsontown.
Services will be private at the confidence of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Tasker Funeral Home of Dover, New Hampshire.