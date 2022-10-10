Karl Whitmore Schnure, 88, of Watsontown and formerly of Wyalusing, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy.
Born March 3, 1934, in Laurelton, he was a son of the late Bruce and Myrtle (Hironimus) Schnure.
Karl was a 1952 graduate of the former Watsontown High School, where he was a very prominent athlete. Karl lettered four years in baseball, three years in football and two years in basketball. During his senior year, his football and baseball teams went undefeated, with the latter winning the District 4 championship, which was as far as you could go at that time.
Karl graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 1956 with a bachelor of science degree in health and physical education, and continued his sports career, lettering in both soccer and track and field.
He retired in 1994 from the Wyalusing School District where he served as a teacher and athletic director. Karl’s time at Wyalusing included a very illustrious coaching career in football, track and field, and most notably, wrestling. He was the head wrestling coach for 22 years and compiled a career coaching record of 207-99-1. Karl had several different winning streaks through the years of 22, 31 and 32 straight meets. He had three undefeated teams and won 14 league championships. Under his direction, the Wyalusing Rams won the North Sectional District 4 tournament nine times, the District 4 tournament twice, and were also runner-up four times. Karl’s teams won the coveted Williamsport Holiday tournament in 1968 and the Warrior Run tournament in 1970.
His coaching career in wrestling led to many accolades, including: District 4 North Section Coach of the year, elected into the North Section Wrestling Hall of Fame, the District 4 Hall of Fame, and the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.
Karl was a member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown.
He was also an active member of the Wyalusing Lions Club and the Union Wyalusing Masonic Lodge.
Following retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his many trips to Wyoming to hunt mule deer and antelope.
Surviving are two sons, Ron (Brenda) Schnure, of Wyalusing and Jim (Carolyn) Schnure, of Le Raysville; two grandchildren, Amber (John) Yoder and Bobbi (Justin) Goodwin; and six great-grandchildren, Delilah, Sawyer, Bentley, Cooper, Saige and Elijah.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, C. Eugene Schnure; and one great-grandson, J.T. Yoder.
Friends will be received from 10 to noon Friday, Oct. 21, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon with his pastor, the Rev. James Fladland officiating
Burial will follow in the Watsontown Cemetery, where a Masonic service will be held following the committal.
The family suggests contributions in Karl’s memory be made to either the First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777, or the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 155, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
A Celebration of Life service is also being planned to be held in Wyalusing and will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.