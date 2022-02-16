YOUNG AMERICAN STUDENT FORM
SCHOOL: SUN Area Technical Institute
MONTH: January 2022
STUDENT’S NAME: Kassidy Ressler
PARENTS: Shawn Ressler, Daphyne Ressler
UNIQUE TALENT/HOBBY: Weightlifting
LEADERSHIP POSITION(S) HELD:
Class Sgt Criminal Justice program -SUN Area Technical Institute
Vice President -Skills USA Chapter
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENTS/AWARDS:
Spanish Club, Key Club, Wrestling, Swim Team, Weightlifting competitions
COMMUNITY SERVICE/WAYS YOU HAVE GIVEN BACK TO THE COMMUNITY:
Youth group Hummels United Methodist Church Middleburg, Pa
FUTURE PLANS (stay in the Valley?):
Attend Bloomsburg University for a bachelor’s in criminal justice.
Obtain employment as a probation officer.
WHY WERE YOU SELECTED TO BE A YOUNG AMERICAN?
Kassidy Has the impressive ability to be an effective time manager. While juggling after school activities and maintaining excellent grades, she still finds time to spend with friends. Being involved in the community is at its finest a traditional American value. Sports are also a value cherished by many as well as hard work. Kassidy fits into all these categories and is well deserving of this award.
WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Very involved in weightlifting and nutrition.