Katherine D. Neal, 108, of 42 Second St., Millmont, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1913, in Batesville, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Leonard I. and Anna (Crawford) Dorr. On Oct. 26, 1946, she married Cecil G. Neal, who preceded her in death May 20, 2000. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together.
Katherine was a graduate of Sardis, Miss., High School. While working at a doctor’s office, the doctor was impressed with her and encouraged her to earn a nursing degree. She obtained her Registered Nursing Degree from Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
At the start of World War II, she joined the Women’s Army Corps as a nurse and attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. She served at various posts in the United States. After the war, Katherine went back to Memphis, where she met Cecil.
Katherine was a homemaker in her later years. Katherine took pride in being a direct descendent of a family that came to America on the Mayflower. She was a member of "Mayflower Descendants." She obtained a certificate and was a very proud member of SMDPA.
She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
Katherine was a talented, classically trained pianist, and loved to play jazz as a teenager. She was able to read music and play by ear. She enjoyed listening to music, watching the news, was an avid reader and enjoyed detective stories, and liked to walk and believes it attributed to her long life by keeping her fit and active.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Susan N. and Richard A. Hassenplug of Millmont; grandson and wife, Richard G. and Courtney Hassenplug; and step-great-grandson, Dylan Reed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Emily Dettor, Ouida Mizell, and Irene Dorr; and one brother, Leonard I. Dorr Jr.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Hartleton Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.