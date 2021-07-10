Katherine J. Knecht, age 92, of Sunbury passed away Friday at Mountain View Manor, in Coal Township.
She was born in Northumberland on July 15, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Knecht.
She loved her cats and enjoyed cooking. She was the last survivor of a 13 member family. She will be remembered as a very loving woman. Her sole survivor is her son, William Leo Knecht, of Sunbury. There will be no funeral service.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury