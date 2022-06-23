Kathleen E. Heeter, 68, of Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 30, 1954, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Isaiah P. and Eunice A. (Barnes) Radel. Kathy attended Middleburg High School and was married to Myron E. Heeter who preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2022.
She enjoyed shopping, doing craftwork, and was devoted to her family and especially her daughter Tammy.
Surviving are one daughter, Tammy Radel; a stepson, Joshua Heeter; grandson, Devon Heeter; a great-granddaughter, Athena Heeter; one brother, Jerry Radel; and three sisters, Rena Schnee, Viola Havice and Marian Pick.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by two brothers, Charles and James Radel; and three sisters, Adeline Neidig, Mary Lou Long and Diane Boyer.
A visitation and memorial gathering to celebrate the lives of Kathy and Myron will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
Private burial will be in the Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, Middleburg.