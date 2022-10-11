Kathleen E. Smith, 79, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late George and Alma J. (Weiser) Smith.
She worked as a bakery supervisor at Bakery Confectionery in New Jersey.
Kathleen loved to play bingo and cards.
Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lear and Gisele Smith and Art and Mary Evans; one aunt, Eleanor Weiser; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, 900 Packer St., Sunbury, with Chaplain Felicia O’Brien officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Kathleen’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.