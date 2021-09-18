Kathleen Showers, 71, Shamokin Dam

Kathleen (Minnier) Showers, age 71, of Shamokin Dam, Pa., died on Sept. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with liver cancer. She was a daughter of the late Jack Wilford Minnier and late Nancy Lois (Urba) Minnier. Kathy was born on Aug. 25, 1950, and raised in Sunbury. She was a graduate of the Shikellamy Class of 1968. She was married to Norman Leroy Showers, who predeceased her in 2007.
For over 25 years, Kathy maintained the books and supported her husband’s successful business, Showers’ Construction. Kathy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove. Active in the church’s ministries, she served on the building committee for the new constructed facility and many others, especially those where she could use her passion for serving others. Kathy had a knack for art and creativity. She was a tole painter and had a stand at the Sunbury Market House for many years, selling her creations of hand-painted wooden decorations and utensils.
Kathy obtained both a Cosmetology license and Cosmetology Instructor certification. She opened a salon called Beauty Inside and Out, where she styled hair, performed electrolysis, and massage therapy. Kathy was just as concerned with helping people feel beautiful inside as outside. She also became a Cosmetology Instructor at Empire Beauty School. She truly enjoyed the opportunity to prepare students for their future as hair stylists; however, more important to her were the opportunities to help her students with the struggles of life and caring deeply about her students holistically, not just as a future cosmetologist. Kathy then worked for and retired from the Pa. Dept. of Education, helping vocational and technical education facilities across the state to build successful programs. She also volunteered at Far Point Animal Rescue, caring for horses as they entered their later stages of life.
Kathy was known for her dedication to her family, overall fierce determination and loving concern for others. She was given the trial of fighting three cancers in her life and a bone marrow transplant. Through these challenges, she not only persevered, but beat back these health issues and was able to see her grandchildren grow. Despite the distance, her excitement to see her grandchildren play sports, at scouting events, and perform dance recitals could not be contained. Talking about and bragging about her grandchildren became common for Kathy.
She is survived by two sons. Stephen V. Bogar II, of Nazareth, Pa. (wife Jody L., grandsons Nathan L. and Noah C.) and her son Brian T. Bogar, of Mystic, CT (wife Susan A., grandson Caden E. and granddaughter Emmary M.). She also is survived by her brother, Jack Minnier, of Harrisburg, Pa. (wife Valara) and several nephews, a niece and many cousins. A sister, Susan (Minnier) Swartz and a brother, Michael Minnier predeceased her.
A public viewing will be held at V. L. Seebold Funeral Home (High Street, Selinsgrove) on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m. A Visitation will be held at Christ United Methodist Church (Disciple Way. Selinsgrove) on Friday, Sept. 24, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at the church starting at 11, co-officiated by her Pastor, Rev. Ryan Gephart and Rev. David Dressler, her cousin. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Norman Showers, at Chapman’s Chapel Cemetery in Chapman Township, Pa.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have supported Kathy through her recent illness, especially to all of the truly great people at Geisinger Hospice, who made her comfortable as she exchanged her tired and exhausted body for her true desire, eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Although Kathy loved flowers, especially pink roses and calla lilies, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, Pa. or First Baptist Church, Sunbury, Pa. or Geisinger Hospice, Danville, Pa.