Kathryn A. “Kitty” Bittenbender, 90, formerly of Bangor, more recently of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grandview Nursing and Rehab, Danville.
She was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Bangor, a daughter of the late Nevin I. and Evelyn B. (Keat) Deitz. On May 17, 1964, she married Robert S. Bittenbender who preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 1999. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Kitty was a 1950 graduate of Bangor High School and the former Churchman’s Business College. She was previously employed by North American Aviation, Downey, Calif., and Rose Hills Memorial Cemetery, Whittier, Calif., where she worked as a secretary. Kitty later retired from the former Leader Nursing and Rehab, Kingston, where she was the Director of Admissions.
Kitty and her husband enjoyed riding their Honda Goldwing motorcycle. She enjoyed attending church, when able, and reading her daily bread devotional. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, her “pride and joy.”
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Molly Bittenbender, of Montgomery; and her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Bittenbender.
Private family burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery, Bangor.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to perform a random act of kindness for someone in Kitty’s memory.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.