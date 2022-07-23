Kathryn E. Keiper, 69, Northumberland

Kathryn E. Keiper, 69, of Neitz Road, Northumberland, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Nov. 9, 1952, in Danville, the daughter of the late Daniel H.M. and H. Audrey Keiper.
Kathy was born blind, but she never let it slow her down. She was a 1972 graduate of Over Brook School for the Blind in Philadelphia. She worked as an aide at the Selinsgrove Center from 1972 until she retired after 27 years of service.
Kathy was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was a lay reader and loved singing in the choir.
Her greatest love was volunteering. Through the years, she served at the Suicide Prevention Hotline, Sunbury Community Hospital, Brookdale Grayson View Nursing Home and Manor Care Nursing Home. She loved volunteering at the YMCA in Sunbury and was the YMCA's volunteer of the Year 2011. Kathy called blood donors to schedule their contributions and she herself donated 236 units of blood, beginning in 1970. Kathy was honored with the Sunbury Rotary Club's 57th annual citizen of the year award in 2012.
Kathy loved to travel and toured France, Switzerland, England, Bali, Thailad, New Zealand and Australia. She toured Egypt and Israel, where she was baptized in the River of Jordan and took communion in the Garden of Gethsemane.
She loved pets and had two cats through the years, but her best friend was Jet, her black lab guide dog, who went everywhere with her for 15 years.
Kathy is survived by two brothers, Daniel W. and Linda K. Keiper of Northumberland and Bruce A. and Nancy L. Keiper of Phoenix, Arizona; six nieces and nephews and seven grand-nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 187 King Street, Northumberland, from 12-1 p.m. where the memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert Van Deusen officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler, 210 King Street, Northumberland.