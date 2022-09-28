Kathryn “Jane” Hummel, 93, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 4, 1929, to the late Clarence and Alma (Roush) Bogar. On March 5, 1954, she married William James Hummel, who preceded her to Heaven on Oct. 19, 2000.
Jane was a lifelong resident of Selinsgrove, serving as the valedictorian of the class of 1947, working at Wood-Metal and then as a library aide at Jackson-Penn Elementary School, and attending Christ United Methodist Church.
Jane loved to read, especially her Danielle Steele books, to travel all over the world with Bill, to take trips with Bill and her sisters Phyllis and Judy, to listen to the music of Vince Gill, to watch her “soaps,” to go out to eat (she never turned down a drive to Cracker Barrel or a delivery of a Whopper Junior with cheese, no onions), and to wear anything that was the color pink (in fact, a lot of people called her Pinky).
She is survived by her two children and their spouses, David and Mary Hummel and Laurie and Jim Kirchner; her three grandchildren, Rachel Smith (Parker), Katie Kirchner and Griffin Kirchner; and one great-grandbaby, Hailey Hope Smith, who joined the family on May 10, 2022. In testimony to Jane, her three grandchildren traveled from Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Atlanta, Ga., to say their goodbyes to their nana.
Also surviving Jane are one brother, Carl Bogar and his wife Lorraine; one sister-in-law, Darlis Bogar; one brother-in-law, Robert Hickman; and many nieces and nephews on both the Bogar and Hummel sides of her family.
In addition to Bill and her parents, many family members were waiting to greet her: sisters, June Kline (Henry), Phyllis Houtz (Clarence), Judy Hickman; and brothers, Jack Bogar and Jerry Bogar.
Jane chose to be cremated. On her wedding anniversary, March 5, 2023, her pink urn will be buried next to her husband Bill. A parting celebration will be held at that time.
Her children would like to thank her team at Davita of Selinsgrove who lovingly cared for her for MANY years, the drivers of USTA and Rabbit Transit who carefully drove her back and forth to dialysis, the many EMTs and ambulance staff who helped with little emergencies during her life, and the wonderful Geisinger ER staff and fourth floor CP team of nurses who loved and cared for her to the end.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.