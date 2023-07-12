Kathryn L. "Kay" Martz, 70, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Kay was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Harry M. and Helen E. (Chesney) Martz.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Mrs. Martz was employed as a settlement coordinator with Bowen Agency Realtors.
She was well known as a founding member of the Third Battalion of Pennsylvania, Augusta Regiment, a French & Indian War era re-enacting group created in 2000, based in Sunbury. She also served as the secretary on the Board of Directors.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Megan L. Ayers of Slatington; son, Derek V. Ayers of Sunbury; granddaughter, Felicity V. Ayers; her brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Sharon Martz of Unityville; niece, Kelley St. Romain of Alexandria, La., and nephew, Brian Marcyan of Montoursville.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Merci Tressler.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
For her love of cats, memorial contributions in Kay's memory may be made to SUN P.E.T.S., P.O. Box 64, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.