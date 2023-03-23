Kathryn Marie "Kitty" Reed, 75, of Sunbury, laid to rest in her home and surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
She was born March 27, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Lewis Sr. and Annabelle Litchard. On July 14, 1977, she married John Oliver Reed who preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2015.
Kitty was a 1965 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She worked a variety of jobs where she drove community members around Northumberland County. She also worked at Montgomery Mills, Zenith Watsontown and Studio Flower Shop in Sunbury.
She enjoyed traveling to new places in the Caribbean on cruises with family and friends, revisiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee with friends and Hilton Head Island with both friends and family. She cherished time with her girlfriends where they frequented trips to the casino, weekly brunch dates and dancing the night away to her favorite band, Lucky Afternoon.
She is survived by three children and their spouses, Lou Ann and Timothy Benfer of Milton, Steven and Wendy Reed of New Freedom, Jason and Amanda Reed of Sunbury; grandchildren, Emily Benfer of Milton, Megan Benfer of Pittsburgh, Spencer Reed of Arizona, Tucker Reed of Port Trevorton, Jason Reed Jr. and Dominic Reed of Sunbury; and her three younger brothers and their wives, Lewis Jr. and Susan Litchard of Danville, James and Lynn Litchard of Selinsgrove and William and Sandra Litchard of Danville.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.