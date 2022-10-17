Kathryn Martin Wenger, 65, of Liverpool, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born May 27, 1957, in Lancaster County, a daughter of Anna Z. (Martin) Wenger of Liverpool and the late James S. Wenger.
Surviving are 11 siblings and their spouses, Richard and Marie Wenger of Bainbridge, Ohio, Clarence and Marilyn Martin of Selinsgrove, Edith Wenger of Liverpool, James and Grace Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Alvin and Irene Wenger of Port Trevorton, James and Lena Wenger of Port Trevorton, Carl and Ruth Wenger of Liverpool, Kervin and Ruthann Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Luke and Anita Martin of Bainbridge, Ohio, Lamar and Katie Wenger of Bainbridge, Ohio, Abraham and Rosanna Stauffer of Homer City.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Wenger.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the late residence, 163 Oriental Road, Liverpool. The family service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the late residence followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at the Stauffer Old Order Mennonite Church (McKees District), intersection of Old Trail and Oriental Road, Liverpool, with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.