Kathryn “Kathy” R. Bloom, 85, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Maria Joseph Emmanuel Center, Danville. She was formerly of Middleburg and Northumberland.
She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Danville, a daughter of the late Stanley John and Adeline (Ferrari) Pakoskey. On June 4, 1960, she married her sweetheart, Kenneth E. Bloom, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2014. They were married for 54 wonderful and loving years.
Kathy was a 1956 graduate of Northumberland High School. She loved to read books.
She was formerly employed at Laiglon Apparel, Studio Flower Shop, Haddon Flower Shop and retired from Lerko Products.
Kathy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove. She was our prayer warrior.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Roseann and John R. Stetler; one grandson, Michael J. Stetler, who meant the world to her; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Pakoskey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Marie Grandizio; brother, Michael Pakoskey; sister, Alice May; and brother-in-law, Ralph Grandizio.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove, where a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. with Fr. Rev. Joshua R. Cavender as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.