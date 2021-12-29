Kathryn V. Young, 98, of Milton, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 17, 1923, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy (Bingaman) Brown. She married Giles W. Young, who preceded her in death May 21, 1984.
Kathryn was a 1940 graduate of Pottsgrove High School. Earlier in life, she worked for Catherman’s Candy, Lewisburg. Kathryn later retired from the former JPM Industries.
She was a member of the Montandon United Methodist Church.
Kathryn enjoyed quilting, crocheting, doing yard work, growing flowers, woodworking and collecting glass paperweights. She also loved going to yard sales and flea markets in her spare time.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Yost and Shirley Strohecker, both of Lewisburg; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kathryn was predeceased by a brother, Carl Brown; two sisters, Caroline Keefer and Ruth Brown; and two sons-in-law, Clark Yost and Paul Strohecker.
Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second & St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Carol Haas officiating.
Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to either the Montandon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86 Montandon, PA 17850 or to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com