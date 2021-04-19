Kathy A. Hilbert, 71, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Renovo, a daughter of the late William A. and Betty (Snodgrass) Rosancrans. On March 22, 1969, she married Gary E. Hilbert who preceded her in death on April 13, 2009.
Kathy worked in the food service department at the Selinsgrove Center.
She was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Selinsgrove. Kathy was an avid bingo player and a well-known cat lover. She loved spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Nancy and Wayne Bickhart of Selinsgrove, and Dawn M. Lytle of Sunbury; one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Theresa Hilbert of Selinsgrove; one stepson, Gary (Deb) Hilbert Jr. of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Steven and his fiancé Sarah, Felicia, Raine, Wayne Jr., Cody, Mercedes, Roger Jr., Greg, and Andrew; 13 great-grandchildren, Catalina, Camila, Lily, Piper, Ava, Riley, Cody, Marlee, Gavin, Elizabeth, Dauntaye, Dreyden, D’Treyvien; four brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Robin Rosancrans of Freeburg, Roger and Elaine Rosancrans of Selinsgrove, Richard and Pam Rosancrans of Sunbury, Randy and Betty Rosancrans of Montandon; one sister, Kandee Dunkle of Montandon; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved feline companions, Kippy and Keysha.
She was preceded in death by one grandson, Travis L. Lytle; one granddaughter in infancy, Porschia; and one grandson-in-law, Andres.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. with Chaplain John Caudle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Kathy’s memory may be made to PSPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.