Kathy R. Reader, 71, of Elysburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 11, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village-Selinsgrove.
She was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Beryl (Kreamer) and Ralph Shingara.
Kathy graduated with the Class of 1968 from Shikellamy High School. She was the wife of Herbert Reader — they were married Aug. 11, 1973.
She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Queen of Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg.
Kathy worked at Weis Markets as well as Diehl, Dluge, Michetti, & Michetti Law. After retiring she worked for some time at Turkey Hill. She and her husband also owned Readers Toys. Kathy enjoyed going to toy tractor shows and many fairs throughout PA.
She was a member of the Elysburg Card Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Toisie Marvin.
In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her son, Cory Reader and his wife Tracy, Hamburg; sister, Beth Campbell and her husband John, Sunbury; granddaughters, Isabella and Amelia, and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Rothermel-Heizenroth-Clark Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 387 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg, where services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph T. Scanlin officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date.
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.kullfuneral.com.