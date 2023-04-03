Katie E. (Arnold) Goodling, 98, of Millerstown, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by her family at Brookline Manor in Mifflintown.
Katie was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Richfield, a daughter of the late Charles and Maggie (Brown) Arnold. On March 6, 1942, Katie married her loving husband, Allen R. Goodling, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2013. Their marriage expanded over 71 years.
Katie was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed canning and baking for her friends and family. She was known for making her famous chow-chow every year. Katie also enjoyed painting ceramics, concrete figurines, fences, and bilco doors. Her other enjoyments in life were fishing, especially in Canada, traveling 49 states except Hawaii with her husband and many friends, and collecting ceramic chickens.
She was a member of Dressler’s Ridge Church and the Liverpool Fire Company.
Katie is survived by her son, Charles G. “Giff” Arnold and his wife Donna; daughters, Annamae Kerstetter and her husband Ralph, Nancy Price and her husband Darvin, and Sandra Kerstetter and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Steven Kerstetter, Todd Arnold and his wife Carolyn, Shari Dressler, Jeffrey Inch and his wife Carey, Anita Schrader and her husband Michael, Anna Marie Sassaman and her husband Kevin, Brian Kerstetter and his wife Pamela, and Susan Jones and her husband Joseph; 21 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great grandchild; sister, Charlotte Yerger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen; son-in-law, George Inch; 11 siblings; and a granddaughter-in-law, Robin Kerstetter.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Dressler’s Ridge Church, 4180 Dressler Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Rob Paire and Pastor Andy Bucke officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Dressler’s Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Katie be made to Dressler’s Ridge Cemetery, c/o Sandra Kerstetter, 142 Kerstetter Lane, Millerstown, PA 17062, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the arrangements. Visit garmanfh.com.