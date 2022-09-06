Kay Annette Henninger, of Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Kay was born June 11, 1936, a daughter of Herman and Vera (Engle) Yerges. On June 20, 1959, she married Ammon H. Henninger, and together they celebrated 52 loving years of marriage until his death April 26, 2012.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
Kay had many talents to which she put to good use. She was a candymaker, even had her own candy business: Memes’s Candy Cupboard. She was a seamstress, and a baker. Because of her talent, she was chosen to make a birthday cake for President Eisenhower. She quilted, cross-stitched, knitted and crocheted. She passed many of those talents on to her children.
Kay is survived by her children, Debra (Calvin) Webb of Johnstown and Scott (Kristin) Henninger of Lewisburg; she was fondly known as Meme to her two grandsons, Benjamin (Colleen) Henninger and Clinton (Morgan) Webb. Also surviving are her two great-granddaughters, Piper and Revelle Henninger.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.