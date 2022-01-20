In memory of Kay Hartley, October 14, 1946, to January 18, 2022
Kay Darlene (Womer) Hartley, daughter of Harley and Ida Womer of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away at Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Richfield, PA. She was 75. Kay grew up and lived in Snyder County, and in 1964 she graduated from Middleburg High School and married Gerald (Jerry) Hartley. Their daughter Angie was born the following year. In 1970, they moved to Port Trevorton. Kay worked for Shirk’s Flowers in Beavertown and Rine’s Florist in Selinsgrove.
Kay enjoyed fishing, and in the past she and Jerry took yearly trips to Lake Ontario to fish for salmon. She also enjoyed gardening and canned many of her harvests (along with the salmon caught when fishing). Around the age of 50, Kay returned to the lessons she had as a girl and took up the piano. Throughout her life, Kay had a great love of animals, especially cats, and she made a cat lover of Jerry as well. They always had cats as pets, usually multiples. Kay was probably best known for her love of cooking and entertaining, and each year she held large holiday gatherings for extended family and friends. These often spilled over into animated games of cards, including Rook and 31.
Since 2013, Kay was a resident of Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Jerry and Angie would like to acknowledge all of the staff members, past and present, who cared for and loved Kay as one of their own. Their kindness is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society in Kay’s name (https://tiltify.com/@angieindc/in-memory-of-kay-hartley). She would have liked that.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills. Pastor Michael S. Swimley is officiating.