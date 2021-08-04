Kay E. Hauck, 83, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, while receiving hospice care at her daughter’s home in Elysburg.
She was born in Sunbury on Nov. 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Karl P. and Dorothy (Soley) Klose. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1955 and later married Richard L. Hauck on Oct. 5, 1957.
After raising her family, she was formerly employed as a dental assistant in Lewisburg.
She left behind two children, a son, Richard L. Hauck Jr. and wife Brenda of Slatington, and a daughter, Karla S. (Hauck) Clark and husband Robert of Elysburg. Her pride and joy called her “Mike,” they were her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with three more on the way. She lived for spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard and her visiting wildlife.
At her request there will not be a viewing, and a private family burial.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.