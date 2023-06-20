Kay L. Kline, 61, of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hershey Medical Center.
Kay was born Aug. 12, 1961, in Easton, a daughter of Patricia (Romainish) Shoemaker and the late Marvin Shoemaker. On Feb. 19, 2000, she married Matthew D. Kline, who survives.
She was a graduate of Bangor Area High School. For many years, she worked at DOW in Lewisburg as an office manager, and at Geisinger in Danville as a medical record clerk before retiring in September of 2015 due to her leukemia. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, sewing, playing bingo, and seeing her friends.
Kay is survived by her husband, Matthew; sons, James (Shannon) McKinney and Joseph McKinney, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepdaughter, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Herrold of Middleburg; grandchildren, Teagan McKinney, Chelsie (Brendon) Krahn, Teonie Kantz, Nathan Herrold, and Nicole Herrold; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Watson Krahn; sisters, Lori (Devin) LaBar of Bangor, Pa., and Helen (Joseph) Fritchman of Danielsville, Pa.; and niece, Kendall Smith; sister-in-law, Kandi (Joe Breon) Bilger; and nieces, Amber and Chrissy.
She was preceded in passing by her father and stepdaughter, Stacy Kline.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Elwood Maneval officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Kratzerville Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Kay be forwarded to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 65, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Visit garmanfh.com.