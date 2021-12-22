Kay L. Kuhns, 81, Lewisburg

Kay L. Kuhns entered into rest peacefully on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Lewisburg on Dec. 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Carl Brouse Sr. and Leona (Faust) Brouse. She married the love of her life, Larry Kuhns, on March 10, l957, and celebrated 64 years of marriage.
She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family vacations were a highlight of her life especially trips to the beach. In her early years, she enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting afghans, puzzles and ceramics. She was very competitive and loved playing games with her family especially Aggravation and Nintendo.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Kuhns; a son, Dennis Kuhns and his wife Clara Kuhns; a daughter, Debra Womer and her husband Philip Womer; grandchildren, Shannon Kuhns, Selina Kuhns and her companion Curt Will, Erica Benfer and her husband Andrew Benfer, Tristin Melhorn and his wife Katie Melhorn, Jessica and her husband John Lyons Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren who she loved them all; her siblings: Patricia Swartzlander, Carol Snyder and husband Roger Snyder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Kuhns Jr.; a brother, Charles Brouse, and a brother-in-law William Swartzlander.
The family would like to give a “Special Thank You” to Eva Oberholtzer, Darlene Kurtz, Barbara Hostetler and Emma Gemberling for the kindness and great care they gave her and support to the family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5230 PA-104, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853 with the Rev. Daryl Kuhns, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Daniels/St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or to the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt Pleasant Mills, PA 17853