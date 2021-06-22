Kay LaRue Lauver, 90, of Chapel Hill, N.C., passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
She was born to the late LeRoy Burrell LaRue and Ruth Heartt Truex LaRue on Oct. 26, 1930, in Caldwell, N.J.
She attended schools in Verona and Montclair, NJ, graduating from Montclair High School in 1948. Kay attended Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. where she met fellow student Raymond C. Lauver of Richfield, Pa. After Kay and Ray married on March 29, 1952, they lived in Fayetteville, N.C., Bloomfield, N.J., and later in Chatham, N.J., where they reared their daughters and lived for nearly three decades. Later, the couple lived in New Canaan, Conn. and Chapel Hill, N.C..
Kay lived a rewarding life filled with family and friends. She spent many happy times gathering with her sisters, Claire LaRue Howe and Phyllis LaRue Hinsey, and their families. She cherished her friendships which she nurtured over many years and miles. Kay’s favorite vacation destination was the Jersey shore, especially Avalon.
While a member of the Chatham United Methodist Church, Kay planned and implemented monthly senior citizens’ luncheons for nearly a decade. These luncheons became weekly events when other local congregations joined in the effort. For more than 40 years, she was active in P.E.O., a women’s philanthropic educational organization, serving as president of her local chapter in Chapel Hill. Kay also enjoyed researching her family genealogy, an interest fostered by the fact that many of her ancestors were early immigrants to the colonies. Other activities that Kay enjoyed were spirited bridge games, various types of needlework, and collecting antique glassware.
Kay is survived by her husband of 69 years, Raymond C. Lauver; and two daughters, Diane Ruth Lauver (Todd H. Sellman) of Madison, Wis., and Joan Lauver Patton of Atlanta, Ga. Kay is also survived by her sister, Phyllis LaRue Hinsey of Lexington, Mass.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Heartt Patton (Rachel Budde) of Atlanta, Ga. and Katherine Lauver Patton of Alpharetta, Ga., as well as five nieces and one nephew.
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
The family expresses gratitude to the many friends from Carolina Meadows and staff at the Pines who supported and cared for Kay during her illness.
Memorial gifts may be made to the P.E.O. Foundation, at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, designated for the Kay LaRue Lauver Endowment Fund. This fund provides financial assistance to women who are entering the nursing profession.