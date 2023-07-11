Kay L. Rockey, 78, of Watsontown, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 9, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport, after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 4, 1944, in Williamsport, Kay was the daughter of the late Paul R. Rockey and Stella (McVicker) Rockey.
Kay was a graduate of Northumberland High School Class of 1962. She grew up in Northumberland and lived there most of her life. A very proud Pineknotter, helping for many years with Pineknotter Days.
Kay was previously employed by Northumberland National Bank, CVS, Walmart and A Plus Mini Mart.
She enjoyed knitting, doing crossword puzzles, ceramics, her dogs through the years, and looking forward to traveling and going on cruises.
Kay is survived by a sister, Barbara S. Rockey of Watsontown; a brother, Robert E. Rockey and wife Elaine of Lewisburg; a nephew, Clint R. Rockey and wife Julie along with their children, Maverick and Rayna, all of Lewisburg, and numerous cousins.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Kay’s memory may be made to Northumberland Pineknotter Days, Inc., 175 Orange St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Funeral arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.