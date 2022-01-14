Kay Marie (Harmon) Lyons, 79, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Selinsgrove, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Her family was by her side to show her the same love and support that she also shared throughout her life. Kay will be remembered with love for her warmth, thoughtfulness, artistic talent, creativity, and complete devotion to family.
Kay was born in Fairlawn, N.J., on Oct. 6, 1942, but her family later moved during 1957 to Montoursville, Pa. and she graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 1960. Kay quickly became admired for her beauty and grace by her classmates and was nominated as the May Queen and Snowball Queen at her new high school in Montoursville.
Kay married Roger Lyons in May, 1961, in Montoursville and, after several moves ended up in Selinsgrove, Pa., where they raised their two children, Debra Lyons and Scott Lyons. Kay was a dedicated housewife who took great pride in her home and family.
Kay expressed her amazing creativity through watercolor art and becoming an accredited flower show judge at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Kay’s homes were decorated impeccably with an endless pursuit of always creating a beautiful space and home for her family. Kay enjoyed and excelled at gourmet cooking and always impressed friends and family with her ability to put on incredible holiday spreads for her whole family to enjoy. Additionally, Kay was a top-ranked golfer and tennis player at her country club.
Kay is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger Lyons of Selinsgrove; two children, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a twin brother, Ray Harmon of Montoursville.
She was the daughter of the late Marie and Royal Harmon.
The family wishes all her friends to reflect on her beautiful life in their own way.
Services and interment will be private in Montoursville Cemetery in Montoursville. She will be laid to rest next to her parents.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.