Kay M. Potts, 81, of Lewisburg, formerly of Pine Grove and Herndon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born April 6, 1941, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Arthur J. and Emma (Nye) Potts.
She was the valedictorian of the Pine Grove Area High School class of 1959 and received her bachelor of science degree from Susquehanna University in 1963 with a major in German and math, and a minor in Spanish and English.
She taught German at Seneca Valley High School, Evans City, and at Line Mountain High School. Over the years she led many educational trips to Germany with her students and family members.
Christmas was always a special time for Aunt Kay. For years, she always baked Christmas cookies for everyone at the family gatherings. More recently she would send gifts over the internet.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she sang in the choir for many years and was also the financial secretary.
Preceding her in death were a sister, Sandra P. Manbeck; and a brother, David L. Potts.
Surviving are two sisters, Carol Ann Hanna of Kennett Square and Donna P. and husband William H. Thomas Jr. of Lebanon; nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions in her memory be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963.
