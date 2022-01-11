Kay Phillips, 84, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Sprenkle Drive.
She was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Danville, the daughter of the late Dr. Clarence Phillips and Blanche Gillespie Stratton.
Kay was a graduate of Sunbury High School, Class of 1955 and a 1958 graduate of the Polyclinic School of Nursing in Harrisburg. For many years she served as a registered nurse in the Gettysburg area. Kay enjoyed travel, especially to the beach and Cape May. She had a love for animals, especially her beloved dogs, Yankee, Ellie, and Abby.
Ms. Phillips is survived by four sons, David Hertzog and his wife Lisa of Bonneauville, Marc Hertzog and his wife Melody of Harrisburg, Matthew Walter and his wife Stacy of Beaver Meadows, and Steven Walter and his wife Claudia of Round Hill, Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great stepgrandchild, and four half-brothers and sisters, Susan Apfelbaum, Debra Phillips, Todd Phillips and Eric Phillips.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Hess; stepfather, Herbert Stratton; stepmother, Jeannie Phillips; and half-brother, Terry Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
