Kay W. Shirk, 77, of 399 Thompson St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:54 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Elwood and Ethel (Felmey) Wagner. On Feb. 2, 1964, in Lewisburg, she married Donald L. Shirk, who survives.
Kay was a 1962 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
She was employed as a seamstress at many area sewing factories.
Kay was a collector of pansy-flowered items, pansy peanut butter glasses, Little Golden Books, and advertising tins. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and needle point, and made barbie clothing that she sold at craft shows.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 58 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Cathleen Shirk of Mifflinburg; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and George Rovenolt of Lewisburg, and Beverly and John Eisenhower of Northumberland; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Katrina Leamons; one brother, Gary Wagner; and one sister, Sandy Reeder.
A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the Hartleton Cemetery, with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mostly Mutts, c/p: Diane Fletcher, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.