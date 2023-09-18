Kayden Lee Newcomer, 1, of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at home.
He was born July 11, 2022, in Danville, a son of Faith Kahley of Shamokin Dam.
Surviving in addition to his mother are one brother, Karson Newcomer; maternal grandparents, Cathy Callahan and Andrew Kahley; maternal great-grandfather, Sherman Callahan; four aunts, one uncle, and many other family members.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.