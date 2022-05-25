Kayla Beth Weaver, of 2284 Klinger Hollow Road, Liverpool, was born in Philadelphia on April 11, 1992, to Vernetta Smith and adopted by Earl D. and Elizabeth J. (Diem) Weaver.
She died May 24, 2022, at the age of 30 years, 1 month, and 13 days.
She was a member at Faith Christian Fellowship and provided home care in her community.
In addition to her parents she is survived by three brothers, Richard (Freda) of Mifflintown, Mark of Liverpool and Kevin (Kaylynne) of Aaronsburg; one sister, Janelle (Jermaine) Brown of Thompsontown; seven nephews, six nieces, four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, one niece, and several foster siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Ave., Middleburg, where funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with the church ministry officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.