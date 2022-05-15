Next to the bed sits a pile of books, including four or five with some sort of bookmark in them, an attempt to digest them all at once. It’s a regular habit, reading more than one book at a time, which probably isn’t helpful. I prefer actual books over the tablet versions my wife reads, though.
The love of books riled me up last week when an Associated Press story highlighted a new organization — Unite Against Book Bans — fighting back over an alarmingly high rate of book bans and requests for bans.
The collaborative effort includes the American Library Association, The American Federation of Teachers and high-profile publishers like Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster and Macmillan.
In a report issued last month, the library association said there were almost 1,600 book ban requests in 2021, the highest since the group began tracking challenges two decades ago. In response, the group seeks to provide resources to help “community members draft petitions, form questionnaires for political candidates and design graphics for social media.”
With the understanding that there is a difference between banning a book from a public library or bookstore and limiting what is used in a school curriculum and even a school library, banning books is a bad idea generally.
Parents should be engaged in what their children learn in school, and what materials are involved in some capacity. When school boards and curriculum directors look out at the audiences — or lack thereof — at public meetings, it is easy to wonder where the engagement actually comes into play. Until, you know, people are told this book is “bad” and they jump to ill-informed conclusions in our ready-made-expert world.
Being involved also means overcoming fears, fears of something different or foreign and even something that makes us uncomfortable. Just because you and your values don’t agree with something doesn’t mean it should be blocked from public consumption.
Last week, a story in The Washington Post highlighted a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who started a banned book club in an effort to digest as many of these forbidden titles as possible.
Joslyn Diffenbaugh is clearly wise beyond her years. She said banning books is “problematic, because books are the only way that you can be in another person’s shoes.” She said she read books banned by schools across the country, including two that dealt with police brutality. “They were really eye-opening. They are books that make you think. It’s important that people read these books because it helps them grow.”
In a time of increasing divisiveness, the more we know, learn, understand, discuss and teach the more we grow as a society. These banned titles — often written by people of color, LGBTQ+ authors and other minorities — deserve to have their voices, their stories heard.
If you’re uncomfortable your child wants to read a book, read it together and have a real discussion about what the author means. These titles can open doors for families to have critical discussions. Different isn’t wrong or bad, it’s just different.
If you don’t like the books, don’t read them.
Just don’t make it a priority that the rest of us can’t either.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.