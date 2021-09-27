Keith A. Ditty, 67, of Ridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.
Keith was born April 12, 1954, in Sunbury, a son of the late Palmer E. and Betty M. (Burns) Ditty. He was married to his wife of 26 years, Grace L. Stahl, who survives.
He was a 1972 graduate of Shikellamy High School and was employed by PPL.
Keith attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in his youth.
He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Eureka Lodge No. 404, Northumberland.
Keith was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Zeek Ditty of Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Dustin Wolfe of Sunbury; grandchildren, Brooke and Gage; one brother and sister-in-law, William “Chip” and Patricia Ditty of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister in infancy.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andrew Weaver officiating.