Keith A. Krieger, 44, of Spruce Street, Sunbury, passed away Nov. 16, 2022, in an automobile accident in Perry County.
Keith was born July 4, 1978, in Sunbury, a son of Ralph Krieger and Lori Aurand of Muncy.
He worked for Mohawk Industries, Northumberland.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Ralph Krieger; his sisters Jasmine Aurand and Jennifer Hepner; nieces and nephews Rebecca and Andrew, Kayla Marie, Elias and Jacob; step-granddaughter Shania and his grandmother Ruth Ann Roush.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.