Keith Alan Shirk, 56, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.
Born on August 25, 1965, in Lewisburg, a son of Virginia (Revell) Shirk of Mifflinburg and the late Jack Clayton Shirk Sr. On October 29, 1988, at Christ United Lutheran Church in Millmont he married the former Tina M.Tyson, who survives.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1983.
Keith worked as machine operator for Kellog’s in Muncy.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and snowmobiling. His granddaughter, Micah, was his world. He loved to spend time with her and all his family.
Surviving are one son Michael A. Shirk and a daughter Courtney M. Shirk, granddaughter, Micah M. Shirk, one brother, Jack C. Shirk Jr., and a sister, Jill Gemberling of Lewisburg. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hillside Bible Church, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 11 with Rev. Wesley Stahl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Keith’s memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
To share in Keith’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.