Keith A. Yerg, 61, New Columbia

Keith Alan Yerg, 61, of New Columbia entered into rest on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 1, 1961 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Harry Larue and Gloria Elizabeth (Kline) Yerg. On Sept. 2, 1989, he married the former Jody Bledsoe, who survives.
Keith was a graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
Keith worked as a LPN and previously at Pennsylvania House Furniture.
He was a former member of the American Legion.
Keith enjoyed hunting, camping and boating. He was a Civil War buff and enjoyed learning about homesteading.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jody, are two sisters, June and husband Gary Reedy of New Columbia, Sharon Hartman of Laurelton and companion David Stahl; sister-in-law Beth Ruch of New Oxford; and niece, Kelsey B. and husband Jonathan and their two children, Harper and Aiden. Also surviving are numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen L. Yerg, Randy L. Yerg.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in The Davis Chapel at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton where the memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor Branden Metasch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Keith`s memory may be sent to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, Pa 17847.
To share in Keith's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.