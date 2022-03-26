Keith D. Slough, 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away on March 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
Keith enjoyed golfing, billiards and most of all, spending time with his family. He worked hard to carry on his late father’s family business, Modern Business Machines, caring for his customers throughout his battle with cancer.
Keith is survived by his son Garrett and his wife and their four children; his mother, Lois Slough, and brother Dane.
He was preceded in death by his father William and brother Bart.
There will be a viewing on Friday, April 1, from 1-2 p.m. at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, with a service immediately following. Burial will be at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. The entire service is open to the public.