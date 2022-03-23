Keith L. Gamble, 62, of Northumberland, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
He was born May 4, 1959, in Sunbury, a son of the late Vernon and Shirley (Gearhart) Gamble.
Keith attended school in the Shikellamy School District. After that, he worked for 11 years at Furman Foods, Northumberland, before retiring in June 2021.
Keith was a member of the Hook and Ladder Fire Company and the Teamsters Union No. 764.
He was an avid wrestling and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed trips to Delaware but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on holidays.
Keith was a very selfless man who was willing to help anyone. He had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce; two brothers and two sisters, Kevin Gamble and wife Debra of Selinsgrove, Karen Gamble of Northumberland, Kathy Bingaman and husband Jeffrey of Northumberland, and Vern and Christine Gamble of Selinsgrove; eight children, Nathan, Nicholas, Samantha, Miranda and Timothy Gamble, Jeffrey Heimbach, Pamela Prowant and Carrie Heimbach; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
"Keith will be sadly missed."
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.