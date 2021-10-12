On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, Keith Maurice Edinger passed away in his home at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family.
Keith, son of Marguerite and Maurice Edinger, was born Nov. 23, 1931, in East Stroudsburg. He graduated from East Stroudsburg High School in 1949. Afterwards he attended PSU, graduating in 1953 with a major in journalism. Keith was in the Army from 1953-1955. On July 10, 1954, he married the former Grayce Marie VanVliet, who preceded him in death. They raised three sons, Zachary, Seth, and Maurice.
Keith was employed in the newspaper business. The Pocono Record, Stroudsburg, The Daily Item, Sunbury, until retiring as Publisher of the Tri-State Gazette, Port Jervis in 1993.
Keith loved music, everything from big bands to Billy Joel and had an extensive collection of records and CDs. He was passionate about health and fitness and was a recreational tennis player. He was also a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, Penn State football, the Eagles, and the Phillies. He loved spending time with his wife, friends, and family playing cards and social gathering. Keith was an active member of the Sunbury Social Club, VFW, Post 44 American Legion, Point Township Fire Company, and the Moose. Keith also made monthly donations to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Keith is survived by his three sons, two daughters-in-law, and daughter, Zachary and Jan Edinger of East Stroudsburg, Seth Edinger of Northumberland, Maurice and Margaret Edinger of Sunbury, and MaryKay Clark of Northumberland; eight grandchildren, Kama, Jamie Lynn, Cody, Ian, Jade, Sunni, Rusty, and Levi; nine great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lucas, Linkin, Hoyt, Harper, Deniro, Giovanni, Daisy, and Violet.
Preceding Keith in death are his wife, Grayce Edinger; and his brother, James Edinger.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 2.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimers Association or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.