SMSGT Keith W. Seler, USAF (Ret), 74, of McClure, went home to his Lord and Savior, and loving military and veteran comrades waiting for him, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Elmer W. Sr. and Hazel L. (Cole) Seler. On March 20, 1970, he married the former Bonnie F. Wagner who survives.
Keith was a 1967 graduate of West Snyder High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in social services from Penn State Harrisburg.
Keith served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1990. He is one of many direct descendants of Hazel and Elmer Sr. that served in the military, with more than 200 years of combined service, of which he was extremely proud.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, McClure, where he served on numerous committees and was a Sunday school teacher.
Keith enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, Keith is survived by three children, Jennifer (Jason) Renninger, Shawn Seler (Jennifer Moore), and Amanda Seler and her husband Mike Richardson; one granddaughter, Jada “Tink” Renninger; five siblings, Elmer Jr., Jeffrey (Vickie), Norma Brengle, Deborah (Dar) Bobb, and Dennis (Debby) Seler; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, David, and Steven Seler.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 W. Specht St., McClure, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lisa Schuster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Keith’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.