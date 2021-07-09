Members of Fridays With Fred, a grassroots organization demanding better representation from U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, said the congressman from Kreamer has declined to meet with them despite repeated invitations
The group — which has been critical of Keller's vote against a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and other issues — extended to him an invitation to a virtual Town Hall held Thursday and attended by more than two dozen constituents.
“It’s disappointing,” said Andrew Stuhl, a member of Fridays with Fred and an organizer of the event. “Rep. Keller says he brings the ‘voices and values’ of the 12th District to Washington. Here was a golden opportunity to do that. He squandered it. Now it’s clear: he’s not being honest when he says he wants to hear from voters in Central Pennsylvania.”
“Fred’s first priority is listening to and engaging with the hardworking people he represents," spokesman Michael Plummer said. "Just last week, we hosted a telephone town hall — his ninth since his election to Congress. More than 6,000 participants from all 15 counties in (the 12th District) participated in the call, dozens of whom spoke with Fred directly about the issues that matter to them. This is in addition to the more than 100 events across (the district) that Fred has held this year alone."
Plummer did not address the group's complaint about Keller's failure to respond to their invitation.
"Nobody works harder for the people of central and northeastern Pennsylvania than Fred Keller," he said.
Stuhl said Keller was invited on June 11 to attend this week's virtual town hall the group organized and several staff members in the Washington, D.C. office assured them the invite was passed on to him.
The event went on without Keller and based on the questions submitted in advance, the main topic was his response to the insurrection at the Capitol and his vote against an investigation by a special commission.
Union Township resident Nick Jacobson said the attack on the Capitol was “deeply upsetting” and wanted to inquire why an investigation isn't being done.
“If he is voting against an investigation into these events, what does Keller think ought to be done to keep citizens and our democracy safe?” Jacobson said.
Liz Terwilliger, a Bradford County resident who announced in May that she will challenge Keller next year, questioned why Keller has been less accessible since leaving Harrisburg and is not responding to the meeting requests
Liz Terwilliger, a Bradford County resident who announced in May that she will challenge Keller next year, questioned why Keller has been less accessible since leaving Harrisburg and is not responding to the group's meeting requests.
“Very clearly he only wants to interact with constituents who agree with him,” said Marielle Miller, of Northumberland County.
Participants in the town hall event also spoke about Keller's stance on COVID-19 vaccinations; his votes against raising the minimum wage and repeal of the Iraq War Authorization.