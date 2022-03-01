U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, said he decided not to run against his fellow Republican congressmen in the 9th or 15th districts because of the sometimes negative nature of campaigning.
"I've often heard people say that when someone goes to Harrisburg or D.C, they change and don't reveal who they really are,” Keller said Tuesday. “I made a decision based upon how I behave, how I campaigned, and Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment — that a Republican should not speak ill of any Republican in a campaign. In a primary, that sometimes happens.”
Keller’s announcement Monday that he would not seek re-election was unexpected, coming days after he declared he would campaign in the 9th District against U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9. Pennsylvania lost a seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 Census and the state Supreme Court released last week congressional maps that would have Keller facing Meuser or U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson in the 15th District.
Keller said the state Supreme Court wants to have Republicans fighting against each other in Central Pennsylvania.
“They wanted to make us mad at each other,” he said, “and I wasn’t going to allow that to happen.”
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said Keller is owed a debt of gratitude for withdrawing from the upcoming race and refusing to battle another Republican for the Congressional seat.
“I’ve certainly gained even more respect for him not putting our party through what could potentially be a mudslinging contest,” Kantz said. “It doesn’t help either candidate (Keller and Meuser) who have done a lot for our area."
At the same time, the county official said he’s sorry to lose Keller as a federal representative to Snyder County, Keller’s home base.
“We’re losing someone from our district who knows the issues. When I call about something on Inch Hill Road, I don’t need to draw him a map,” said Kantz.
While Kantz is certain he’ll be able to work with whomever the congressional representative is, he said he hopes Keller will remain politically involved.
“Fred is one of the most conservative congressmen in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I want him to stay in politics. He’s exactly what we need.”
Keller said he has not decided what he will do after he leaves office, but he will continue to do what the people elected him to do.
“I am not giving up on the tasks before me on behalf of the great people in PA-12,” he said.
Keller has been a strong voice in the House on issues related to energy and prison reform.
Asked if he might continue to address these issues once he leaves office, Keller said, "I'm not sure where my future pathways will lead. But you don't need to be elected to office to make a difference. So I imagine that there are things that are important that I can work on to help our community. I will continue to do those things.”
Longtime friend and supporter Pat Saylor, a member of the state Republican committee said that when Keller's decision was announced on Monday, she felt sick.
"He was an outstanding representative for the people in this district," Saylor said.
"I know the people in Union County are very disappointed," said Carolyn Conner, chair, Union County Republican Committee. "I can only imagine the difficulty it was for Fred to make a decision on what he thought was in his best interest and in the best interest of the area. I wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to do. I think he's going to have lots of opportunities. And I expect some of these opportunities will put him in a position to serve our county and the area."
The Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this report.