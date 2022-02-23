The new Congressional map released by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday map lumped two Republican incumbents — Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller — into the sprawling 15th District across the northern part of the state. Instead of challenging Thompson, Keller said Wednesday he will run in the new 9th District next door, where Dan Meuser represents all of Montour and part of Northumberland County.
The new map splits the Valley in half, with the 9th featuring all of Montour and Northumberland counties and the 15th taking all of Snyder and Union counties. Keller lives in Snyder County and could possibly represent the 9th moving forward.
Some Republicans had hoped Meuser would move over to challenge Scranton-area Democrat Matt Cartwright in the Republican-leaning 8th District, whose boundary is a few blocks from Meuser's Luzerne County home.
But Meuser said in an interview that it makes more sense for him to run in the 9th District, which contains 72% of his existing district.
The court also adjusted the petition gathering schedule — starting this Friday going until March 15 — but left the May 17 primary date intact for congressional races and statewide contests.
However, the court on Wednesday suspended the primary election calendar for state legislative candidates, because new state House and Senate district maps are being challenged in court.