Two road projects in Union County are set to receive more than $1.5 million in state money.
This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties were selected for $47.8 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund to improve "safety, mobility and local economies."
East Buffalo Township in Union County is receiving $518,371 to upgrade the existing traffic signal and install pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Route 45 and Fairground Road, and provide advance warning for adjacent Buffalo Valley Rail Trail mid-block crossing Fairground.
Kelly Township is to receive $1.06 million for construction of a new roundabout at the JPM Road and Hospital Drive intersection, widening and realigning approaching roadways, and installing new sidewalks to link to existing sidewalks on JPM Road.
Northumberland County receives $371,245 to replace an inactive county bridge located on Hill Road, Lewis Township, over Glade Run Creek.
“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Wolf said. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.