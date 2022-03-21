Ken Deddo, 91, of Lewisburg, died early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Ken was born in Chicago on Jan. 1, 1931, to Matthew and Louise (Zink) Deddo.
On Aug. 21, 1954, Ken married the former Donna Mae Crocker in Chicago. After completing night school at The Illinois Institute of Technology, Ken obtained his BS in Mechanical Engineering and began his career as a mechanical/application engineer at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, N.Y. The family moved to Lewisburg in 1971, where Ken joined Wagner Sales in Winfield. The desire to start his own business led the family to Butler in 1978, where Ken began Allegheny Pump and Equipment.
Ken and Donna enjoyed socializing, and belonged to the Butler Country Club. They played Couples Bridge with various groups of friends, and enjoyed entertaining. They traveled to Europe several times with friends, and finished raising their family in Butler. Together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage, until Donna’s death in 2009. In 2016, Ken returned to Lewisburg.
Ken enjoyed cooking, and loved outfitting his new kitchen. He liked shopping for new equipment, and always had a new knife or pan or gadget around. His homemade pasta and sourdough bread were family favorites. He exhaustively researched recipes, watched cooking demonstrations on YouTube, and kept his mind sharp with Solitaire games on his iPad. Ken loved to fish, and had a good number of years to pursue this hobby both in Pennsylvania and during annual trips to Montana. He took up hunting after retirement, and looked forward to the opening of buck season at the Pardoe family cabin on Montour Ridge. He also kept an eye on the Market, managed his investments, and always “had a lot of big deals going on.”
Survivors include five children, Kim (John) Floyd, Ken (Debbie) Deddo, Laura Iarrapino, Gina (Carl) Pardoe, and Donna (Marc) Worona. “Grand-dad” or “G-Dad”, will be missed by John Floyd Jr., Kyle and Evan Deddo, Marc Iarrapino, and Emily Iarrapino Reiger, Ryan (Bryanna), Tyler (Billie Jo), and Miranda Pardoe, Michaela and Lauren Worona; and great-grandchildren, Riley Reiger and Lincoln Pardoe.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents and wife, were his sister, Shirley Deddo; and his granddaughter, Ellisa Pardoe.
Ken will be memorialized at a private funeral Mass performed by Father Kerry Walters at Holy Spirit ANCC, and will be buried next to his wife and granddaughter in Montandon.
He had a good, rich life, and has left his children and grandchildren with wonderful memories.