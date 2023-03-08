Kenneth A. Leach, 94, of Mifflinburg, entered eternal rest, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Ken was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Port Trevorton, a son of the late Frank A. Leach and Mary Jane Arbogast. In 1955, Ken married Martha M. Leach. They shared over 65 years of marriage until Martha’s passing on March 4, 2020.
Ken honorably served in the military. He was employed in bridge construction most of his life retiring from Nyleve Construction. After his retirement from bridge construction, Ken worked to develop K&L Farm Market in Port Trevorton.
After closing the farm market, he enjoyed his hobbies of raising chickens, collecting eggs, and riding his golf cart daily.
Ken is survived by his two children, Tana Zeigler and her husband Alan and Lonnie Leach and his wife Christie; five grandchildren, Joslyn Gower and her husband Dan, Jonelle Leach, Justin Leach, Bryn Zeigler and his wife Janel, and Luke Zeigler and his wife Geralee; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Christian, Zoee, Lola, and Rory Mae; two sisters, Eileen Bowersox and Mary Lou Smith and her husband Raymond; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Martha; and his siblings, Helen Feaster, Kathryn Mensch, Franklin Leach, and Almeria Stahl.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, 2148 Hoffer Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Robert Doll officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Kenny be made to Botschaft’s (Grubbs) Lutheran Church, c/o Karen E. Varner, 656 Jones Hill Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills. Visit garmanfh.com.