Kenneth C. “KC” Keiser, 50, of Center Avenue, Beaver Springs, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 24, 1971, in Lewistown, to Kenneth R. Keiser of Beavertown and Teresa (Dreese) Krahel of Middleburg.
KC was a 1989 graduate of West Snyder High School and graduated from Triangle Tech where he earned his associates degree in Electrical Maintenance.
Over the years, KC was employed by Beavertown Weaving Mill, Thor Industries, Lozier Corp., API, CVC Mechanical, and Wood-Mode. At the time of his passing he was employed by the Midd-West School District where he worked in the maintenance department.
In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the PA Trail Riders and was also an avid Steelers fan. KC was the life of the party, and the funniest person in every room he walked into. He was kind, and loving, and always available to be of service to anyone who needed a hand. Everyone who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing KC agree on one thing, he was a good man.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Angela Keiser (Ritter) of Beavertown who he married on April 4, 1998; his beloved children, Zakary, Logan and Kenzie Keiser (his little buddy) also of Beavertown, Shannon Taylor of Numidia and her children Noah and Karlee Taylor who held a very special place in his heart; father, Kenneth and Donna Keiser of Beavertown; mother, Teresa and Robert Krahel of Middleburg; mother-in-law, Kathy Koller of McClure; father-in-law, Timothy and Bonnie Ritter of Mechanicsburg; siblings, Kristin and Matthew Kratzer of Coudersport, Colby (Makenzie Kline) of Beaver Springs, Lindsey and Tyson Manning of Glennville, Ga.; brother-in-law, Gregory and Desiree Ritter of Elizabethtown; sisters-in-law, Shannon and Kenny Ward of Duncannon, Cyndi and Drew Klingler of McClure, Jennifer and Nathan Paige of Middleburg; step siblings, Richard and Billie Jo Krahel of Beavertown and Melinda Krahel of Middleburg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Herbert and Margaret Keiser; maternal grandparents, Quentin and Charlotte Dreese; infant daughter, Raeya Keiser; and uncle, Ronald Keiser.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
A Celebration of KC’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made for KC’s children, made out to “KC-KENNETH KEISER MEMORIAL FUND,” and sent to: Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St. Beavertown or Fulton Bank, 227 E. Main St., Middleburg PA 17842.