Kenneth C. Nerhood, 84, of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, 2022, at Brookdale-GraysonView, Selinsgrove.
He was born Feb. 17, 1937, in Lewistown, a son of the late Carl and Verdie (Aurand) Nerhood. He was a 1955 graduate of Beaver Vocational High School. On June 8, 1957, he married the former Julia A. Hackenberg who preceded him in death on April 6, 2021.
Kenneth was a farmer all of his working life. He also drove school bus for Super Service Garage for many years.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Middleburg, where he served as a trustee and usher, and was instrumental in the planning and construction of the handicap access to the church. Kenneth was also a member of the Middleburg Young Farmers Association.
He enjoyed butchering and will be remembered for his scrapple. He was also a Phillies and 76ers fan. Family was the most important thing in his life and especially his grandsons who were his greatest joy.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, LaDawn and Scott Sheaffer of Middleburg; two grandsons, Christopher (Jen) Sheaffer and Justin (Casey) Sheaffer; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Derrick, Rebeckah, Jack, and Penny; a sister-in-law, Martha Nerhood; and brother-in-law, Nevin Hackenberg.
He was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott E. and Sue Nerhood; and two brothers, Harold Narehood and Richard Nerhood.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Jan. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with Pastor George Price III officiating.
Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Kenneth's memory can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.