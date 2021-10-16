Kenneth Donald Sampsell, 97, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
Born on Jan. 15, 1924, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late James D. Sampsell and Mary Elizabeth (Oyster) Sampsell. On March 7, 1987, he married the former Brenda J. Wonders.
Ken was a 1943 graduate of Mifflinburg High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army serving in the European theater and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Ken was employed by Zenith of Watsontown for five years, Pennsylvania House for 15 years and American Home Foods, now ConAgra for 21 years, retiring in 1989. Ken also drove a school bus for the Mifflinburg School District for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
Ken attended the Mifflinburg Nazarene Church. He was a life member of the North American Hunting Club, life member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman Club and the Mifflinburg VFW. He was also a member of the Mifflinburg Legion and the Central PA Vintage Iron Club.
Ken enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, motorcycle riding and taking his antique John Deere tractor to area parades. He also spent time watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at sporting events. Ken was a longtime Mifflinburg Wrestling fan as well.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by one son, Larry L. Sampsell of Mifflinburg; one stepson, Mike D. Rothermel and Megan Worth of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Scott L. Sampsell and companion Michelle Reichley of Millmont, Ryan A. Sampsell and wife Charity of Mifflinburg and Lindsey E. and husband Chris Snyder of Mifflinburg; five great-grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, Dominic, Denzel, Brennen; four step-grandchildren, McKenna, Taylin, Colby, Kiera and one step-great-great-grandson, Aidan; one sister-in-law, Betty Sampsell of Milton, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jody Lynn Rothermel; a daughter-in-law, Cindy E. Sampsell; three brothers, Leroy, Paul and Earl (Bugs) Sampsell; one sister, Helen Boney Bortner; two sisters in infancy, and his father and mother-in-law, Lavern and Evelyn Wonders.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 3:30-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 5 with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in Hartleton Cemetery with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be sent to Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 E. Market Street, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Ken's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.